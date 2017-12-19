About this product
Smooth tasting that features lemon and diesel, and notes of vanilla on the exhale. Has been grown in a micro cultivation cannabis facility located in the Valleys of British Columbia with years of high-quality boutique growing experience. Hung dry for 21 days.
About this strain
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.
Space Queen effects
