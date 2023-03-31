MedMen was founded with the vision to de-stigmatize cannabis by offering an accessible and welcoming shopping environment because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Our mission is to provide high-quality products to all, with education, curation and transparency. As the premium cannabis retailer of the United States, we have been leading with new developments for over a decade. Our team of product experts offer an unparalleled shopping experience at all of our 23 stores across 6 states — California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts & New York.

