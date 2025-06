The Organic Leaf CBD premium topical pain rub with broad Spectrum hemp extract that is rich in cannabinoids including 450mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 1-ounce jar or 900mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per 2-ounce jar. A balanced combination of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, beeswax and aromatic essential of organic Eucalyptus and lavender oils which helps soothe muscles and support skin health.

read more