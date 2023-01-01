About this product
The epitome of down-to-earth BC bud. Our BC Sour Kush is an indica-dominant ounce of weed featuring pungent aromas of earth, musk and sour. Each ounce bag is filled with quality bud, greenhouse-grown in BC’s best-growing region, the Fraser Valley.
The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co.
The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co. offers potent and quality whole flower in bulk ounces. Greenhouse-grown in abundance, our weed is expertly cultivated in BC’s finest growing region, the Fraser Valley. We sweat the smallest details to deliver a quality bulk buy. Packed in large format 28g to ensure convenience and value. Grown in the valley and never in short supply.