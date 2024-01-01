Loading...visit thepass.co

About this brand

The Pass is a vertically-integrated cannabis company, producing and processing flower locally, crafting products and a culture that best represents the beautiful Berkshires and what it has to offer. The Pass operates two cultivation sites and a production facility in a retrofitted factory in Sheffield offering products to cannabis dispensaries across the Commonwealth.

Winner of Best Flower in the Berkshires, plus a NECANN First Place win and a High Times Cannabis Cup for Best Topical, The Pass offers a wide selection of Berkshire-grown flower, hand-crafted cannabis products, and a full line of CBD with price and potency options for every customer's needs. Employing on-site cultivation and small-batch production, The Pass provides the freshest cannabis products possible. They produce a diverse range of ratio and fruit-flavored gummies, award-winning muscle gel, potent extraction products, and fresh flower and pre-rolls in multiple strains.

Find The Pass in your favorite dispensary.
State License(s)
MR281967
MP281505
MC281317
MPN281505

Show me
