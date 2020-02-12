About this product
We designed the D’ash Bowl because nothing available on the market could meet our expectations! Made of heat-resistant silicone, this solid ashtray is both non-flammable and unbreakable. The bowl features a spike for conveniently removing ash and resin! The contoured edges of the bowl comfortably support your pipe (or four) when it’s time for a rest! You can easily clean your D’ash Bowl without fear of breakage, by cleaning with hot water and soap, or by placing it into the dishwasher!
Heat Resistant up to 446 degrees F.
Center Spike Conveniently Clears Ash.
FDA Approved Premium Silicone Construction.
Unbreakable.
Dishwasher Safe For Easy Cleaning.
The Smoking Lion
We are a small business in Tucson, Arizona that helps smokers improve their experience through products we take pride in! We are excited to merge our entrepreneurial spirits with our passion to enhance the smoking experience for others! We hope to bring innovation and convenience to our customers through our products to improve the quality of their herb experience.
You can now purchase The D'ash Bowl on Amazon! Just visit www.dashbowl.com to add one to your cart! To read our full story, please visit our site at http://thesmokinglion.com !
