Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1,076 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
