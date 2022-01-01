About this product
Made of 100% Biodegradeable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again!
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Mini Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Mini Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly.
For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com!
The Future of Smoking is Now.
www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Mini Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Mini Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly.
For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com!
The Future of Smoking is Now.
www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Terrapin Co. Studio
Welcome to The Future of Smoking.
The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material!
Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life!
Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!
The Terrapin Co. Studio is a customizable smoking accessory manufacturer with unique products to make smokers life practical, easier and more convenient! Custom order any of our accessories with your individual quote or brand for no additional charge! All of our products are made of 100% Biodegradable Material!
Market with us! Your brand + Our Product = The Sweetest High Life!
Ask about wholesale pricing today! Visit our online store www.theterrapinco.com and follow us on Instagram @theterrapinco for promotions and new product announcements!