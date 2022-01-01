Made of 100% Biodegradable Material, this lighter holder is easily attachable to your keys, bag or wear as an accessory! The hard shell keeps your lighter secured and easily accessible! Never loose or misplace your lighter again!



100% Satisfaction Guaranteed! *Mini Lighter NOT included with purchase. The Terrapin Company is in NO way affiliated with the Mini Lighter company, brand, logo, network or imagery. Must be +21 to Purchase. For Legal Use Only! Patent Protected*. Use responsibly.



For wholesale orders please contact hello@theterrapinco.com!



The Future of Smoking is Now.



www.theterrapinco.com | @theterrapinco