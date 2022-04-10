About this product
Bring fun and color to your wardrobe with this 100% cotton tie dye hat with 420 embroidered on the front. It's stylish and will add extra pizzazz to any outfit.
• 100% cotton
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low profile
• Pre-curved visor
• Tri-glide buckle closure
• One size fits most
• Head circumference: 20½″–24½″ (52 cm–62 cm)
• 100% cotton
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low profile
• Pre-curved visor
• Tri-glide buckle closure
• One size fits most
• Head circumference: 20½″–24½″ (52 cm–62 cm)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Theogen Exotics
We are a Canadian small business that launched in 2022. Our in-house brand of Exotic Rolling Papers are designed to provide the ultimate pre-roll smoking experience. They are made from natural materials such as Organic Rose Petals, Maple Leaf, Toasted Tendu Leaf, Hemp, Cocoa, Sage and more. We believe that cannabis consumers should have access to a wide variety of options that suit their needs, tastes and lifestyle choices.
We also offer Wholesale Exotic Rolling Papers to Cannabis Brands who are looking for ways to supercharge their pre-roll offerings - contact us today for more information!
We also offer Wholesale Exotic Rolling Papers to Cannabis Brands who are looking for ways to supercharge their pre-roll offerings - contact us today for more information!