Theogen's all-natural Brown Hemp wraps do not have any additives or artificial flavouring. The premium cornhusk filter allows for easy filling while delivering a smooth experience. The tubular shape provides a lot of airflow for massive puffs! Simply fill and lightly pack them with your favorite herbs, spark and enjoy the smooth burning Hemp Rolls by Theogen Exotics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a Canadian small business that launched in 2022. Our in-house brand of Exotic Rolling Papers are designed to provide the ultimate pre-roll smoking experience. They are made from natural materials such as Organic Rose Petals, Maple Leaf, Toasted Tendu Leaf, Hemp, Cocoa, Sage and more. We believe that cannabis consumers should have access to a wide variety of options that suit their needs, tastes and lifestyle choices.
We also offer Wholesale Exotic Rolling Papers to Cannabis Brands who are looking for ways to supercharge their pre-roll offerings - contact us today for more information!