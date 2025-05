Our Calm Oral Strips help lighten your mind and free it from the daily stresses and anxieties that distract you from having a day full of sunshine and contentment. These strips help with stress, anxiety, and even some physical pain. These strips act fast so at anytime on the day if stress or anxiety is to much simply place one of these on your tongue of cheek and feel the relief in minutes.



CALM formula includes:

CBD

B6

Refreshing Mint Flavor

read more