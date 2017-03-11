About this product

Thumbs Up Brand Pink Cookies x Kush Mints is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that’s a cross of popular Pink Cookies and Kush Mints. Hang-dried and hand-groomed, Thumbs Up Brand Sweet Mint Kush is sun-grown and carries a ~3.83% total terpene content. Experience a deliciously smooth vanilla flavour with an earthy and peppermint taste. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene and farnesene. Thumbs UP Brand Sweet Mint Kush is thoughtfully grown by Custom Cannabis and 10% of profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to Cannabis Amnesty.