About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Pink Cookies x Kush Mints is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that’s a cross of popular Pink Cookies and Kush Mints. Hang-dried and hand-groomed, Thumbs Up Brand Sweet Mint Kush is sun-grown and carries a ~3.83% total terpene content. Experience a deliciously smooth vanilla flavour with an earthy and peppermint taste. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene and farnesene. Thumbs UP Brand Sweet Mint Kush is thoughtfully grown by Custom Cannabis and 10% of profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to Cannabis Amnesty.
About this strain
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.
Pink Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
