Pink Cookies x Kush Mints

by Thumbs Up Brand
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

This strain offers a deliciously smooth vanilla flavour with an earthy and peppermint taste.

Thumbs Up Brand Pink Cookies x Kush Mints is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that’s a cross of popular Pink Cookies and Kush Mints. Hang-dried and hand-groomed, Thumbs Up Brand Sweet Mint Kush is sun-grown and carries a ~3.83% total terpene content. Experience a deliciously smooth vanilla flavour with an earthy and peppermint taste. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene and farnesene. Thumbs UP Brand Sweet Mint Kush is thoughtfully grown by Custom Cannabis and 10% of profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to Cannabis Amnesty.

About this strain

Picture of Pink Cookies
Pink Cookies

Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. 

Pink Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Thumbs Up Brand
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.