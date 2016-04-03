Thumbs Up Brand
Just some old-school hazy goodness. Thumbs Up Brand Amnesia x Super Haze is a high-intensity, high THC Sativa flower. Also known as “Outlaw”, the strain was bred by Dutch Passion - a leading supplier of the world’s best cannabis genetics - and is indoor-grown and hand-trimmed. Amnesia x Super Haze's terpene profile includes Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Humulene, which gives it a fresh, earthy scent with a lemon tang. Available in a 3.5g dried flower, each biodegradable pouch includes a humidity pack for maximum freshness. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go towards cannabis amnesty.
Outlaw effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
15% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
