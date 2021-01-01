Thumbs Up Brand Craft Snowbud x Afghan Kush is an Indica-dominant flower with an impressive ~3.25% terps. A little earthy, a little skunky, and a lot of spicy, this strain is not one you’ll forget. Experience a smooth pull with sweet and bitter flavour notes. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.



This flower is indoor-grown, hang-dried in climate-controlled rooms, then hand-trimmed, vacuum-sealed and stored in a climate-controlled vault. Snowbud x Afghan Kush is grown in Alberta using a custom aeroponic system and is free of pesticides or irradiation. 10% of profits are donated back to Cannabis Amnesty.