About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Craft Snowbud x Afghan Kush is an Indica-dominant flower with an impressive ~3.25% terps. A little earthy, a little skunky, and a lot of spicy, this strain is not one you’ll forget. Experience a smooth pull with sweet and bitter flavour notes. Dominant terpenes include myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.
This flower is indoor-grown, hang-dried in climate-controlled rooms, then hand-trimmed, vacuum-sealed and stored in a climate-controlled vault. Snowbud x Afghan Kush is grown in Alberta using a custom aeroponic system and is free of pesticides or irradiation. 10% of profits are donated back to Cannabis Amnesty.
About this brand
THUMBS UP BRAND scours Canada for the absolute best cannabis flower from the nation's best growers. We send in our experts to make sure our bud is top notch. We look for healthy, clean plants, dense, tri-chrome rich flowers, all to bring you BETTER WEED every time.