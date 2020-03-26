Thumbs Up Brand
Thumbs Up Brand King Louis XIII
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
The highest of all kings. Thumbs Up Brand Indica King Louis XIII contains 0.5g of high THC distillate. Based on the popular California strain King Louis XIII, you can expect a spicy citrus aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene and limonene. Thumbs Up Brand vape cartridges contain no carrier oils and are designed to be used with a 510 thread battery. Cartridges are made with a high quality ceramic mouthpiece and coil to create a consistent pull. All Thumbs Up Brand products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.
King Louis effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
675 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!