The highest of all kings. Thumbs Up Brand Indica King Louis XIII contains 0.5g of high THC distillate. Based on the popular California strain King Louis XIII, you can expect a spicy citrus aroma. Dominant terpenes include caryophyllene and limonene. Thumbs Up Brand vape cartridges contain no carrier oils and are designed to be used with a 510 thread battery. Cartridges are made with a high quality ceramic mouthpiece and coil to create a consistent pull. All Thumbs Up Brand products have been rigorously tested, extracted, purified, and formulated for precise dosing. 10% of the profits from Thumbs Up Brand go to cannabis amnesty.