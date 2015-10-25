Thumbs Up Brand
Thumbs Up Brand Lemon Skunk (Strain Hunters®)
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is an award-winning, indoor-grown hybrid strain. Strain Hunters® is a team dedicated to searching for unique and rare landrace genetics to share with the world. This high-THC flower is a cross of Skunk and Citral parent genetics. The flower exhibits aromas of black pepper, citrus and skunk. Thumbs Up Brand Strain Hunters® Lemon Skunk™ is available in 3.5g dried flower. 10% of the profits from all Thumbs Up Brand products are donated back to the community.
Lemon Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
750 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!