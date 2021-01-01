Fire & Ice CBD Deep Tissue Roll-On 800mg
About this product
Fire & Ice CBD Deep Tissue Roll-On is a heating and cooling sensation roll-on gel for targeted use on body.
INGREDIENTS - Mineral Oil, Ethylene/Propylene/Styrene Copolymer, Butylene/Ethylene/Styrene Copolyme, Menthol, Cannabidiol, Performa V, Isopropyl-myristate, Tocopherolacetate
