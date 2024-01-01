Leafly default photo banner
Research | Relief | Renewal

Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.

  • C11-0000181-LIC
