Tilray
Black Tuna
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
This strain is believed to originate from B.C. and the parents of this strain are Herojuana and Lamb's Bread. This strain is known to produce deep purple, almost black leaves. Top terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and linalool.
Black Tuna effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
166 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!