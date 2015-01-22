Loading…
Tilray

Blueberry

IndicaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

Blueberry is an indica strain that was bred by DJ Short. Its parents are Afghani, Thai, and Purple Thai. Top terpenes include caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene.

Blueberry effects

1,680 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
