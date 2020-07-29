Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tilray

Tilray

Cannatonic

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%

About this product

A hybrid cross with that is known to produce a nearly 1:1 ratio of THC & CBD.
Top terpenes include Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene.

Cannatonic effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!