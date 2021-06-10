Tilray
A sativa-cross of Haze, Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Top terpenes include pinene, myrcene and trans-nerolidol
Jack Herer effects
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
