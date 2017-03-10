Tilray
Lemon Sour Diesel
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid cross of Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1.
Top terpenes include Pinene, Caryophyllene and Humulene.
LSD effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
806 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
