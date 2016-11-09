Loading…
Tilray

OG Shark

HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

A hybrid-cross of Great White Shark and OG Kush. Top terpenes include limonene, linalool and caryophyllene.

OG Shark effects

Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
