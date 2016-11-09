Tilray
OG Shark
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
A hybrid-cross of Great White Shark and OG Kush. Top terpenes include limonene, linalool and caryophyllene.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
104 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
