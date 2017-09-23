Tilray
Skywalker OG
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
An indica-dominant hybrid cross between Skywalker and OG Kush.
Top terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene and Bisabolol.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
