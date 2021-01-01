Tilray
About this product
Tilray 10:10 Balance Capsules are a convenient and familiar ingestion form and precisely formulated for more effective and predictable dosing and titration.
They are produced using state-of-the-art cold extraction methods and are fully decarboxylated and ready to use.
10:10 Balance Capsules contain a target concentration of 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD per capsule; target content of 400 mg THC and 400 mg CBD per bottle.
Carrier is Sunflower Lecithin Oil.
