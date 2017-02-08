Tilray
Warlock CBD is the high-CBD variant of Warlock, a +CBD hybrid strain. This strain is believed to originate from Holland. Its parent strains are Warlock and Cannatonic. Top terpenes include limonene, myrcene and humulene.
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
45% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
