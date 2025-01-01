Specially formulated with Rob Ninkovich (Retired New England Patriot) to relieve your sore muscles. A relaxing gel that provides a powerful cold-hot sensation and noticeable relief for muscles with 250mg/ounce of premium CBD isolate. Created with cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil, this product is a must-try. A velvety smooth gel that applies evenly and absorbs effectively with noticeable results.



Vegan, No Added Parabens, No Added Phthalates, No Added Gluten



Ingredient Super Stars



CBD

menthol & capsicum

camphor oil

muscle essential oil blend

organic aloe leaf juice

Ingredients:

Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Ravensara Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate

