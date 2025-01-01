Specially formulated with Rob Ninkovich (Retired New England Patriot) to relieve your sore muscles. A relaxing gel that provides a powerful cold-hot sensation and noticeable relief for muscles with 250mg/ounce of premium CBD isolate. Created with cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil, this product is a must-try. A velvety smooth gel that applies evenly and absorbs effectively with noticeable results.
Vegan, No Added Parabens, No Added Phthalates, No Added Gluten
Specially formulated with Rob Ninkovich (Retired New England Patriot) to relieve your sore muscles. A relaxing gel that provides a powerful cold-hot sensation and noticeable relief for muscles with 250mg/ounce of premium CBD isolate. Created with cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil, this product is a must-try. A velvety smooth gel that applies evenly and absorbs effectively with noticeable results.
Vegan, No Added Parabens, No Added Phthalates, No Added Gluten