Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.



CBD Bath Soak for Pain goes full on cooling with Peppermint and Tea Tree essential oils and extra Menthol. A touch of arnica, an herbal wonder, rounds out this salt blend that creates a unique cooling effect even when relaxing in a hot bath.



Ingredients: CBD, Epsom Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Himalayan Salt, Sodium Chloride, Colloidal Oatmeal, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Allantoin, Peppermint Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil, Menthol Crystals, Olive Oil, Arnica Extract



INCI Ingredients: Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Allantoin, Mentha Piperita Leaf Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Menthol, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil (and) Heterotheca Inuloides Flower Extract

