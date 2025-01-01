Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.
CBD Bath Soak for Pain goes full on cooling with Peppermint and Tea Tree essential oils and extra Menthol. A touch of arnica, an herbal wonder, rounds out this salt blend that creates a unique cooling effect even when relaxing in a hot bath.
