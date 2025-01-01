Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.



Recover dives deep with added Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Arnica Oil and Aloe Powder to give a satisfying recovered feeling. Long day of stress or working out? Take a dip with recover and be ready to take on the next day.



Ingredients: CBD, Epsom Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Himalayan Salt, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Comfrey Leaf Powder, Allantoin, Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Colloidal Oatmeal, Olive Oil, Aloe, Arnica Extract



INCI Ingredients: Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Symphytum Officinale, Allantoin, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil (and) Heterotheca Inuloides Flower Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder

