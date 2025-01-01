Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Recover dives deep with added Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Arnica Oil and Aloe Powder to give a satisfying recovered feeling. Long day of stress or working out? Take a dip with recover and be ready to take on the next day.
