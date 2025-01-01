Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.



Relax brings calming Lavender Essential Oil, Extra Virgin Rosehip Oil and a touch of rosehip extract for a bath fit for royalty.



Ingredients: CBD, Epsom Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Himalayan Salt, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Pink French Clay, Allantoin, Lavender Essential Oil, Rosehip Carrier Oil, Rosehip Botanical Extract, Colloidal Oatmeal



INCI Ingredients: Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Illite/Kaolin, Allantoin, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Rosa Canina Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour

