Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Relax brings calming Lavender Essential Oil, Extra Virgin Rosehip Oil and a touch of rosehip extract for a bath fit for royalty.
Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Relax brings calming Lavender Essential Oil, Extra Virgin Rosehip Oil and a touch of rosehip extract for a bath fit for royalty.