Purple Urkle Delta 8 Infused Premium Hemp Flower



We took some of our finest Hemp Flower, infused it with delta 8 and glossed it in Keif. Introducing Purple Urkle! While supplies last!



CBD Content: 18.50%



STRAIN: Purple Urkle



FLAVOR / TERPENE PROFILE:



Purple Urkle is a D8 Infused hemp strain that is Indica dominant. Breeders crossed Alien Sour Apple and Pebble OG to achieve a literal masterpiece that looks striking and also tastes with considerable jazz.

DELTA 8 INFUSED: ﻿Please note this product is infused with 95% delta 8 and then glossed in keif to give an extra kick. D8 has similar effects to delta 9 thc, therefore this product should not be taken lightly. It has very noticeable effects.

