Logo for the brand Tokyo Smoke

Tokyo Smoke

Abscent Pocket Protector

About this product

The ultra-durable Abscent pocket protector is made to store your stash and compact tools without announcing their presence. Perfect for travel and any close quarters where discretion is welcomed.
- Double-lined interior
- Activated carbon lining
- Anti-microbial
- Water-resistant exterior
- Double velcro seal
- 200 ml capacity
