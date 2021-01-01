Tokyo Smoke
About this product
The ultra-durable Abscent pocket protector is made to store your stash and compact tools without announcing their presence. Perfect for travel and any close quarters where discretion is welcomed.
- Double-lined interior
- Activated carbon lining
- Anti-microbial
- Water-resistant exterior
- Double velcro seal
- 200 ml capacity
- Double-lined interior
- Activated carbon lining
- Anti-microbial
- Water-resistant exterior
- Double velcro seal
- 200 ml capacity
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!