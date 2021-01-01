Tokyo Smoke
About this product
3-13% THC | 9-19% CBD
All varietals are not created equal, but this hybrid delivers well balanced THC and CBD content. Tokyo Smoke’s Equalize is cultivated for its spicy, sweet, floral aromas, with leveled-out personality instilled in its warm-hearted genetics.
All varietals are not created equal, but this hybrid delivers well balanced THC and CBD content. Tokyo Smoke’s Equalize is cultivated for its spicy, sweet, floral aromas, with leveled-out personality instilled in its warm-hearted genetics.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!