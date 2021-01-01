Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tokyo Smoke

Tokyo Smoke

Go

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

17-27% | <0.1% CBD

Go live. Tokyo Smoke’s Go is a potent, sativa dominant varietal with a high THC content and minimal CBD. Go’s bouquet features sweet, woody and fruity notes, actively harvested with passion in mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!