TOP LEAF
GSC
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
HYBRID THC: 18%-24% CBD: <1%
DURBAN POISON x OG KUSH
Big, woolly buds; a rich, spicy aroma; and just a hint of mint on your taste buds are the hallmarks of this legendary hybrid. Potent and pleasant, sweet and satisfying, this one-of-a-kind cultivar has earned every merit badge there is.
GSC effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
