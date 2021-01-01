TOP LEAF
Oregon Golden Goat
About this product
SATIVA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD < 1%
LEMON HAZE X ZELLY'S GIFT X FLO
Naming a single “greatest of all time” isn’t just difficult, it’s impossible. But a strong sativa is worth its weight in gold and this Black Series cultivar with bright leaves, delicate pistils and thorough dusting of trichomes makes an excellent case for superlatives.
