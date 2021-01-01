TOP LEAF
Strawberry Cream
Product rating:
About this product
INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1%
PURPLE VOODOO X BLUE LIGHTS
Saccharine. Redolent. Symphonic. You could spend a lifetime scouring books for the words to describe Strawberry Cream and still never quite do it justice. Our growers haven't just produced a cultivar that smells of fresh morning berries, they have coaxed these terpenes into the surreal and sublime.
PURPLE VOODOO X BLUE LIGHTS
Saccharine. Redolent. Symphonic. You could spend a lifetime scouring books for the words to describe Strawberry Cream and still never quite do it justice. Our growers haven't just produced a cultivar that smells of fresh morning berries, they have coaxed these terpenes into the surreal and sublime.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!