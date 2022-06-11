A 5000 mAh portable power bank with wireless charging function, micro-USB input, and USB-A output. Press on the back of your phone, push a button and watch the wireless charging magic happen. Charge your wireless devices or TOQi 510 with no wires on the go. Simultaneous charging of two devices, one wireless, and one plugged-in supported. Li-ion polymer battery designed to protect the circuit from over-voltage, over-charge, over-current, and short circuits.

