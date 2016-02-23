About this product

At the end of every blaze, there is a moment of pure serenity when the flame begins to slow down and flicker.

Flicker Indica Buds are between 15% - 18% THC and grown with care in one of our indoor, strain-specific grow rooms. To keep your buds fresh, each jar contains a 2-way humidity pack.

We’d love to tell you more about our terpene profiles and intents, but some things are better left to experience.

Let us know what you think at @TrailblazerCannabis

Are you ready to Flicker?