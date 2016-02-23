Trailblazer
Flicker Buds
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
At the end of every blaze, there is a moment of pure serenity when the flame begins to slow down and flicker.
Flicker Indica Buds are between 15% - 18% THC and grown with care in one of our indoor, strain-specific grow rooms. To keep your buds fresh, each jar contains a 2-way humidity pack.
We’d love to tell you more about our terpene profiles and intents, but some things are better left to experience.
Let us know what you think at @TrailblazerCannabis
Are you ready to Flicker?
Critical Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
473 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
