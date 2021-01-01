About this product

Every blaze begins with a spark. Now imagine that spark in slow motion appearing out of thin air, a brief moment of excitement that creates an invigorating flame.

Spark Sativa buds are between 15% - 18% THC and grown with care in one of our indoor, strain-specific grow rooms. To keep your buds fresh, each jar contains a 2-way humidity pack.

We’d love to tell you more about our terpene profiles and intents, but some things are better left to experience.

Let us know what you think at @TrailblazerCannabis

Are you ready to Spark?