Trailblazer
Spark Buds
Product rating:
About this product
Every blaze begins with a spark. Now imagine that spark in slow motion appearing out of thin air, a brief moment of excitement that creates an invigorating flame.
Spark Sativa buds are between 15% - 18% THC and grown with care in one of our indoor, strain-specific grow rooms. To keep your buds fresh, each jar contains a 2-way humidity pack.
We’d love to tell you more about our terpene profiles and intents, but some things are better left to experience.
Let us know what you think at @TrailblazerCannabis
Are you ready to Spark?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!