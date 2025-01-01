Tranquil Store CBD Lollipops are an excellent source for enhanced wellness and vitality. We offer several fan-favorite CBD-infused lollipop flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Cotton Candy, Grape Soda, Wild Cherry, and Orange Creamsicle. Tranquil CBD-infused lollipop flavoring is made from premium sources. Enjoy the great taste of our CBD-infused lollipops.



300mg of CBD

Non-psychoactive CBD made from organic U.S. hemp

Gluten-Free

CBD Lollipops Ingredients: Naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) sourced from industrial hemp, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cream (Milk), Coconut Oil, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Soy Lecithin, Glycerin, Artificial Color (may contain Titanium Dioxide, Caramel Color, Hemp Oil, Buffered Lactic Acid, Water.



Warning: Produced on equipment that processes milk, coconut, and soy products.



Storage & Handling Conditions: To preserve freshness, store sealed containers away from light, heat, and humidity. Temperatures not to exceed 85°F and less than 50% relative humidity.



If your employment requires a drug test, please talk to your employer or physician first.



An independent testing laboratory has been analyzed and contains quantifiable amounts of cannabidiol (CBD). This Tranquil Store, CBD Lollipops product, contains a d9-THC concentration of <0.3% on a dry-weight basis.



Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.

