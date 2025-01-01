About this product
Made in small batches by hand with ingredients, you know, our Tranquil Store gummies are infused with the finest organic CBD, creating a delicious blend of gummies and CBD. Maintain your inner cool with these gummies*. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD (for a total of 150mg of CBD per pack).
5 gummies per pack
30mg of CBD per gummy
Non-psychoactive CBD made from Kosher-organic U.S. hemp
Ingredients you know
No preservatives
Need to know: If you don’t feel anything at first, be patient. Just like when you start taking a new supplement or regimen, it takes time to feel the full effects. Stay consistent. The results are cumulative and oftentimes subtle at first.
Directions: Take 1-2 at a time, but the exact dose may vary per consumer.
Tranquil Store Infused CBD Gummies Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Extract, Artificial Colors Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Natural & Artificial Flavors.
It could potentially contain less than 0.3% THC; however, this product is THC FREE.
Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Tranquil Store
Tranquil Store is the home of a premium CBD company founded on the principle of delivering quality products to everyone from your modern-day celebrity to the average working family. Here at Tranquil, we aim to educate, inform, and empower our customers to improve their quality of life and make overall positive changes. How do you ask? Through the Tranquil CBD difference, elevate your morning workout with CBD boosters or calm anxious pets on the next road trip with our popular Peanut Butter flavor. With something for everyone, Tranquil strives to be the leader for all your CBD needs.
Notice a problem?