Made in small batches by hand with ingredients, you know, our Tranquil Store gummies are infused with the finest organic CBD, creating a delicious blend of gummies and CBD. Maintain your inner cool with these gummies*. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD (for a total of 150mg of CBD per pack).



5 gummies per pack

30mg of CBD per gummy

Non-psychoactive CBD made from Kosher-organic U.S. hemp

Ingredients you know

No preservatives

Need to know: If you don’t feel anything at first, be patient. Just like when you start taking a new supplement or regimen, it takes time to feel the full effects. Stay consistent. The results are cumulative and oftentimes subtle at first.



Directions: Take 1-2 at a time, but the exact dose may vary per consumer.



Tranquil Store Infused CBD Gummies Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Extract, Artificial Colors Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Natural & Artificial Flavors.



It could potentially contain less than 0.3% THC; however, this product is THC FREE.



Keep out of reach of children. Consult your doctor before taking if you are pregnant or nursing, have a medical condition or take pharmaceutical drugs.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

