TRI-Innovations | Pocket-Grinder Filler | Black | Electronic Grinder
About this product
Embrace the height of innovation and join us as we transform the future of cannabis accessories. TRI-innovations ‘re-invent the tradition’. The future has arrived!
Meet the ‘pocket-grinder’ - World‘s smallest most advanced electronic grinder.
This trailblazing rocket shape grinder is a true definition of innovation that fits in your pocket. From a raw flower to a pre-roll in less than 15 seconds! Grind and dispense with a push of button, anywhere anytime!
‘Pocket-Grinder’ features a powerful motor that is ready for stickiest situation.
World's 1st magnetic blades technology - Change your blades to control your grinds texture. World’s 1st built in UV lights for herbal sanitation. Dispensing magnetic lid designed for pre-rolls diameter, acrylic bullet container designed for the ultimate herbal storage (Smell-proof), child-proof protection, type-c rapid charging and much more.
Dimensions: Height: 3.7"in - Diameter: 1.4" in - Weight: 75g
About this brand
TRI-Innovations© | Pocket Grinder
Get ready to embrace the height of innovation and join us as we transform the future of cannabis.
TRI is a pioneering lifestyle brand offering exciting new cannabis-related products to customers across the world. We are the world's first brand that is focused on bringing innovation to the cannabis market with an emphasis on designing elevated ways to enjoy the myriad of benefits that cannabis presents.
Crafted to Perfection - Paying respectful homage to traditional cannabis products, our offering is meticulously engineered by our in-house team of experts to provide you with a cutting-edge cannabis experience. With a bold vision to become a leading cannabis lifestyle brand, our mission is to enhance our customers’ cannabis journey by offering a new era of smart, innovative products that are set to change the face of the industry for good.
Our goal is not just to win the market over but to offer people unique and insensitive products that they've never seen before.
A Pioneering Spirit - The cannabis industry is constantly changing and we’re proudly at the forefront of this evolution. Our product range is made with a technological twist, so you can enjoy your cannabis in more ways than one. We’re committed to providing our customers with more than just a product and, rather, invite you to enjoy a memorable experience at the pinnacle of where cannabis and tech meet.
The Journey to Innovation - TRI was established with the foundational purpose of assisting medicinal cannabis users and has flourished into a state-of-the art cannabis lifestyle brand, working with renowned leaders in the industry and holding over 80 worldwide patents. Our fast-growing company was founded by Israeli-born, Benyamin Abehasera. With a noteworthy career in the industry, Benyamin is an experienced inventor, electronics engineer, loving grandpa and cannabis aficionado who has over 35 years of hands-on experience in transforming his ideas into best-selling products.
Elevate Your Experience - Today, TRI-Innovations is all about a modern take on tradition, maintaining a premium experience for our customers while providing exceptional products with a difference.
