WHAT WE BELIEVE

At Tribal, we believe the journey to be as important as the destination. This core belief is what drives us to apply care and attention to every step involved in cultivating our cannabis. From pheno-hunting and top-shelf genetics selection to developing innovative harvesting techniques, our work is to deliver more so you can enjoy more.



PREMIUM RECREATIONAL CANNABIS

We're on this journey together. Explore our rare genetics, fuller buds with abundant trichomes. Experience hang-dried, slow-cured in curing barrels, and hand-trimmed dried flower that deliver savoury flavours and richer terpene profiles. Discover the countless uncompromising choices that have gone into our cannabis to elevate your cannabis journey.

