Tribal's Gelato Mint 3.5g is hang dried, slow cured in curing barrels, and hand trimmed for final packaging in an air-tight tin can for ultimate freshness. Gelato Mint is an Indica-dominant strain that produces elevated levels terpenes. As its name suggests, Gelato Mint smells like a fresh mint dessert with strong pepper notes and earthy pine undertones. Due to its rich terpene profile, Gelato Mint’s flavours are similar to its aromas and consistently noticeably present. Expect dark green buds coated with trichomes, purple sugar leaves, and amber-colored pistils.