Power Sherb is a powerful indica strain of cannabis. This flower produces high levels of THC in the range of 23% to 29%, and is best appreciated for its overwhelming gasoline flavour. This genetic tastes like straight-up gasoline that commonly leaves a tingling sensation in your mouth. The buds produced by this strain are dense, trichome rich, and very colourful; expect light green buds and mix of colourful pistils ranging from yellow to burnt orange.