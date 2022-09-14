Terple is a hybrid strain of cannabis most notably known for its sweet sweet orange flavour profile. The terpene combination produced by this flower taste like burst of orange juice. Expect a crystal-coated dense buds, deep purple sugar leaves and bright amber pistils. Tribal Terple 3.5g is hang dried, slow cured in curing barrels and hand trimmed for final packaging in air-tight tuna-style tin can for ultimate freshness.