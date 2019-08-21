CBD Carts | Live Resin CBD Vape Cartridges - Ice Cream Cake Strain

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Live Resin CBD is a premium product that aims to deliver a more potent and flavorful experience by preserving the full profile of the plant’s natural compounds. Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed. Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
